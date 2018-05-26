Authorities searching for missing Henry County couple believed to be in danger

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State police have issued a senior alert for a missing Henry County couple who both suffer from cognitive disorders and are believed to be in danger.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for Rudolph and Ernestine Vollbrecht, who were last seen 6:45 a.m. Friday at 350 Kings Way Road.

Rudolph is 87 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Ernastine is 84 years old, 5 feet tall and weighs 124 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue floral button-up shirt.

Both are believed to be traveling in a red 2007 Dodge Caravan with Virginia plate VBD-4197.

Anyone with information about the missing couple is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-656-4218.

