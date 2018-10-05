Averett University hosts state criminal justice conference

DANVILLE, Va. - Criminal Justice professors from across the commonwealth are discussing how to reform criminal justice services.

That was the theme of Friday's panel discussion at Averett University.

It was part of the annual state conference for criminal justice educators.

They meet at a different school each year.

Douglas Davis, the president of the Virginia Association of Criminal Justice Educators, said these conferences are important in order to have effective policing.

"Policing never works, criminal justice never works, without community support. Some of it's been lost," Davis said. "So we look at what the community needs -- what they want -- nationally and locally. We talk to the police academies on what they're doing, we work with them, and then we get together at a conference like this and we talk about, 'What kinds of things can we change in our teaching curriculum?'"

For more information about the Virginia Association of Criminal Justice Educators, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.