MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Canadian-based company announced that it will invest $21 million in a Martinsville saw mill, creating more than 60 jobs.

The Teal-Jones Group is investing in Pine Products, LLC, a local sawmill in Martinsville that the Teal-Jones Group bought in 2018.

The investment will reportedly create 67 new jobs.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.