Carlisle School to close Danville campus

DANVILLE, Va. - Martinsville-based Carlisle School will close its satellite campus in Danville at the end of the current school year due to financial issues.

The school's board of trustees president, Eric Monday, says the private school is not making any money off of the Danville campus and the utility costs are too high.

Students will be allowed to go to the school's main campus in Martinsville next year and free bus service will be provided.

Most, if not all, of the staff at the Danville campus will also be able to transfer to the main campus.

