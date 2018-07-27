Danville double shooting may be gang-related

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's latest shooting may be gang-related.

A 13-year-old was shot in the arm and a 21-year-old was shot in the back on Cabell Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Both are expected to recover.

Police say the two victims are not giving them much information.

Carlina Oxendine lives in the 600 block of Cabell Street, but at the opposite end of the block from the shooting.

She said her oldest son heard the gunshots and thought they were fireworks.

"He came out and said, 'It's the Fourth of July again! They're doing firecrackers again!'" Oxendine recalled. "A few minutes later, we came out to go to Walmart and get a few things and there was a slew of police cars down the street."

She says the street is normally quiet.

"(I'm) more confused than nervous. (I) didn't really think there was anything major going on, but more cars kept coming and more cars kept coming," Oxendine said.

Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said Friday morning that the 13-year-old victim was still in the hospital but the 21-year-old had been released.

"The information that's coming in is very sketchy," Wallace said. "We have some indication that the persons that are involved in this incident, in the larger sense, there's some gang nexus to it; some individuals that we believe to be documented gang members."

Wallace said he didn't know if the 13- and 21-year-old are believed to be gang members.

Asked if the department is concerned about possible retaliation, he said that's always a concern.

"We'll be looking into that, to see if there's some rivalry going on or to see if it may be personal and not actually gang-related -- gang on gang," Wallace explained. "You could have persons that are involved in a gang that have issues between each other."

Contact the police department if you have any information.

