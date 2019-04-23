Danville father indicted in January death of his infant daughter

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville father has been indicted after authorities say his infant daughter died from repeated blunt force trauma.

A Danville grand jury handed down indictments Monday on John Shore, 30, for felony homicide and abuse and neglect of children.

Authorities say the indictments stem from an incident in January on Doolittle Street.

Officers were called to the SOVAH Health emergency room on January 23, 2019 for an unresponsive 1-year-old child suffering from head trauma.

Her father, Shore, took her to the emergency room and detectives immediately started an investigation into potential child abuse and neglect.

The infant was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that night where she died on January 25.

The medical examiner's office determined that the child died from repeated blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.

The investigation relied heavily on the child's medical records and collaboration with the medical examiner's office and the commonwealth attorney's office.

Shore is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

