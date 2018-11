DANVILLE, Va. - A program in Danville continues to work to help keep kids away from gangs.

On Friday, the city's gang prevention coordinator talked to the kids in the program about life skills and how they can get help after the program.

The program gives kids who have some connection to gang activity a chance to work with a city department and earn money.

The goal is to help them realize how much better their lives can be away from gangs.

