Danville gas station robbed at gunpoint overnight

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened overnight.

A clerk at the Fas-Mart on South Boston Road reported the robbery around 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money and cigarettes. Afterward, he ran off in an unknown direction.

The robber is described as a white man around 6' tall and 125 to 150 lbs. He was wearing a black bandana over his face, a baseball cap, a black jacket, and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information should call police.

