Danville man charged in connection with December homicide turns himself in

DANVILLE, Va. - A man wanted in connection with Danville's latest homicide is out on bond.

Police say Brandon Jones turned himself in this week, but has since bonded out.

He is charged with felony drug possession.

Antwain Jones was still wanted, as of Thursday morning.

He's charged with domestic assault and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Police responded to a home on Downing Drive last month for a report of shots fired.

Search warrants say police found 31-year-old David Stewart dead inside the house with a gunshot wound to the head.

A gun and a surveillance camera were found near his body.

Investigators collected 10 cellphones, miscellaneous DNA swabs, a magazine, shell casings and a copper jacket.

The warrants do not specify if the magazine collected was a gun magazine.

A 23-year-old woman was also found shot, but is recovering.

Search warrants also say a woman at the house took video and pictures of the crime scene and wrote text messages on her phone.

