Danville police investigating a homicide Sunday morning after finding man shot dead.

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot dead at a home in the 400 block of Downing Drive Sunday morning.

Police say the 31-year-old man was found dead at the scene by officers responding to a shots fired call.

A 23-year-old woman was also shot in this incident, she's now in surgery at SOVAH Health according to police.

Officers say the man's body was taken to Roanoke's Medical Examiner's office for autopsy.

His name will not be released until family is notified.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more from Danville police.

