DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police officers have identified the body found inside a vehicle Friday night. It belongs to 21-year-old Patrick Gunn.

Police responded to the 700 block of Paxton Street. Once they arrived, they found Gunn's body in the vehicle parked on the side of the street. Police say he had at least one gunshot wound. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

This is the sixth homicide to happen in Danville this year.

