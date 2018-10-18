Danville Police looking for missing senior

DANVILLE, Va -- The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Danville Police Department.

The Danville Police Department is looking for Joni Webster, a white female, 64 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighting 103 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a teal/blue shower robe, blue jeans, and brown boots.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen on October 17 in the 140 block of South Main Street in Danville.

Webster suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

If you know anything, please contact the Danville Police Department at

1-434-799-5111.



