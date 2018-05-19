Danville Police looking for suspect who they say robbed a woman in a Walgreen's parking lot.

DANVILLE, Va. - According to Danville police, a 26-year-old woman told them she was robbed in the parking lot of Walgreen's at 401 S. Main Street.

Police say officers responded to this reported robbery around 11:30 Saturday morning.

The female victim told police she was approached by a man wearing a black hoodie covering his face.

She said then, the suspect held up a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect took the cash from her, and headed east on Stokes Street.

No injuries were reported.

The police say the investigation is ongoing.

