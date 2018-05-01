Danville police make 20 arrests for drugs, weapons, child porn in Operation Blue Thunder

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested 20 people as part of an ongoing investigating into drug sales, drug and weapon possession, and child pornography.
Investigators presented evidence to a grand jury. The joint investigation with the ATF began in July 2017.
The grand jury has indicted 27 people with a total of 70 charges.
The next goal of "Operation Blue Thunder" is to find and arrest the remaining seven people.
Warrants on file:
Phil Dennis Wilson: Three counts of marijuana distribution
Lavale Desean Lovelace: Three counts of marijuana distribution
Steven Michael Schilbe: Two counts of heroin distribution, one count of fentanyl distribution
Miesha Jazmen Brown: One count of K-2 distribution
Corey Lamont Henry: One count cocaine distribution, two counts marijuana distribution
Kenneth Darnell Jones: One count possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
Antonio Lamont Jones: One count possess schedule II narcotic, one count possess K-2
Arrested:
Quamain Jamar Jackson: One count of falsifying firearm transaction form
Horace Undra Chamberlain: One count of possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute naloxone
Tyler Aaron Webb: One count of distributing a schedule IV narcotic
Raekwon Tyrik Fitzgerald: Three counts of marijuana distribution, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possessing a firearm with dangerous narcotic
Joshua Kelly Gladin: Seven counts of possessing child pornography
Marvin Isaiah Wilkerson: One count of possessing a firearm with dangerous narcotic, one count of possessing a controlled substance
Jaywon Markee Woods: One count marijuana distribution, one count conspiring to distribute
marijuana
Kelly Ann Williams: Two counts marijuana distribution, one count conspiracy to distribute marijuana
Tanjaneace Latesha Cook: One count falsifying firearm transaction form
Jamie Lynn Webb: One count cocaine possession, one count marijuana possession
Jeffrey Dean Willard: One count cocaine possession
Reginald Terrell Chappelle: One count cocaine possession, one count marijuana
possession
Michael Lee Smith: One count marijuana distribution
Jacquline Lannette Jones: One count possession with intent to distribute K-2, one count possess cocaine, one count possess firearm with dangerous narcotic
Harry Lee Jr. Jones: One count cocaine distribution
Henrietta Stone: One count cocaine possession
Tommy Jamar West: One count cocaine possession
Priyanka Arielle Fitzgerald: One count cocaine distribution
Darrell Glenn Washington: One count possess firearm with dangerous drug, one count possess firearm by felon
Markia Janet Gwynn: One count falsifying a firearm transaction form, one count purchasing
firearm for ineligible person
