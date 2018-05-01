Danville police make 20 arrests for drugs, weapons, child porn in Operation Blue Thunder

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police have arrested 20 people as part of an ongoing investigating into drug sales, drug and weapon possession, and child pornography.

Investigators presented evidence to a grand jury. The joint investigation with the ATF began in July 2017.

The grand jury has indicted 27 people with a total of 70 charges.

The next goal of "Operation Blue Thunder" is to find and arrest the remaining seven people.

Warrants on file:

Phil Dennis Wilson: Three counts of marijuana distribution

Lavale Desean Lovelace: Three counts of marijuana distribution

Steven Michael Schilbe: Two counts of heroin distribution, one count of fentanyl distribution

Miesha Jazmen Brown: One count of K-2 distribution

Corey Lamont Henry: One count cocaine distribution, two counts marijuana distribution

Kenneth Darnell Jones: One count possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Antonio Lamont Jones: One count possess schedule II narcotic, one count possess K-2

Arrested:

Quamain Jamar Jackson: One count of falsifying firearm transaction form

Horace Undra Chamberlain: One count of possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone, one count of possession with the intent to distribute naloxone

Tyler Aaron Webb: One count of distributing a schedule IV narcotic

Raekwon Tyrik Fitzgerald: Three counts of marijuana distribution, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possessing a firearm with dangerous narcotic

Joshua Kelly Gladin: Seven counts of possessing child pornography

Marvin Isaiah Wilkerson: One count of possessing a firearm with dangerous narcotic, one count of possessing a controlled substance

Jaywon Markee Woods: One count marijuana distribution, one count conspiring to distribute

marijuana

Kelly Ann Williams: Two counts marijuana distribution, one count conspiracy to distribute marijuana

Tanjaneace Latesha Cook: One count falsifying firearm transaction form

Jamie Lynn Webb: One count cocaine possession, one count marijuana possession

Jeffrey Dean Willard: One count cocaine possession

Reginald Terrell Chappelle: One count cocaine possession, one count marijuana

possession

Michael Lee Smith: One count marijuana distribution

Jacquline Lannette Jones: One count possession with intent to distribute K-2, one count possess cocaine, one count possess firearm with dangerous narcotic

Harry Lee Jr. Jones: One count cocaine distribution

Henrietta Stone: One count cocaine possession

Tommy Jamar West: One count cocaine possession

Priyanka Arielle Fitzgerald: One count cocaine distribution

Darrell Glenn Washington: One count possess firearm with dangerous drug, one count possess firearm by felon

Markia Janet Gwynn: One count falsifying a firearm transaction form, one count purchasing

firearm for ineligible person

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.