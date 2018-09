DANVILLE, Va. - Officers are looking for 14-year-old Dawlah Allahabi. The missing minor was last seen leaving Galileo High School around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say she got into a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle has tags that read "TNA-0842."

Allahabi has been entered in the NCIC as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

