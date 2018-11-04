Danville police searching for wanted man

DANVILLE - Danville police are looking for 27-year-old Julio Ceser Arcos Lopez.

He is charged with one count malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, two counts domestic assault and battery and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Lopez was last seen in the 200 block of Parker Road in Danville.

Lopez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’04” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Call police if you have any information on his whereabouts.

