Danville Science Center to get $8.5 million update

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Science Center is getting a multi-million dollar update.

The center has received more than $8 million in local and state grants for four new exhibits.

Three of the exhibits will be about trains, water and physics.

The fourth exhibit will be a creativity lab to help visitors learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

"People are intrinsically curious, right? So these new exhibits and experiences and spaces are designed to further fuel that curiosity as well as provide a platform, if you will, for our visitors to discover and hopefully inspire them to look at their world differently," science center Director Adam Goebel said.

All of the exhibits are expected to be installed and ready for visitors by the end of 2020.

