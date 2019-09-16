Danville superintendent asks for state review of school district

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Public Schools' superintendent is making a plea to the state for help.

He has sent a letter to the state school's superintendent of public instruction asking for a "division-level academic review" of the school district.

According a news release from the district, the request was made based on the district's most recent SOL scores and anticipated accreditation ratings.

The request will be considered at the state board of education meeting Thursday.

