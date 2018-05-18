Danville tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for two men who they say robbed a tobacco store Thursday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at Tobacco and More on Franklin Turnpike.

The victim told police that two men dressed in black and wearing hoodies came into the store. One of them was carrying what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

The men took money and items before fleeing.

A witness said they got into a black Chevrolet Impala, which was last seen heading west on Franklin Turnpike.

Anyone with information about this crime should call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or email crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

