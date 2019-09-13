Danville YMCA to battle against bullying

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville YMCA is getting ready to start a yearlong campaign against bullying.

A kickoff celebration will be held at the Y from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be games and other activities.

The Y's associate executive director, Dustin Whittle, said community members reached out to the Y earlier this year and asked what the Y could do to help combat bullying.

"We believe we can serve our community best by helping people know about the different options they have regarding bullying and where they can find information," Whittle said.

To keep the momentum going, he said, the Y plans to have a guest speaker on the last Monday of each month who will address issues related to bullying.

