Deputies searching for people who could be connected to Axton shooting death

AXTON, Va. - Authorities are searching for people they say may be connected to the homicide of a 37-year-old Axton man.

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a man who was found dead his home at 110 Keen Drive in Axton.



When law enforcement and rescue personal arrived at the home, they found Eric Adams dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia.

During the investigation, it was discovered that multiple people were in Adams' home present at the time of his death.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the individual featured in the photographs.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone having information regarding this homicide or the identity of the individual in the photographs is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.

The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

