Edmunds brothers tackle water safety in national Danville YMCA video

DANVILLE, Va. - A new video produced in Southside with very familiar faces is helping promote water safety.

This comes just a day after a toddler nearly drowned in Lynchburg.

The video was released Thursday morning.

It was shot at the Danville YMCA as part of a national series by Y-USA.

The video features Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds talking about how they learned to swim at the Y.

The brothers are NFL stars from Pittsylvania County.

Danville YMCA Associate Executive Director Dustin Whittle said getting to be part of the Y-USA video series is a rare opportunity.

"We are just so happy and proud to be involved in it. It's so great to see the Edmunds brothers be a part of it, too. We all know they're just great people, and they give back," Whittle said.

