Fire at Rives Theatre started accidentally in room near surge protector, authorities say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -

A historic theater in Martinsville was destroyed by fire Sunday night, shocking many who view it as a huge loss for the community.

The fire at the Rives Theatre was caused accidentally and is believed to have started in an upstairs room near a surge protector that two refrigerators were plugged into, according to Martinsville city officials.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the fire after someone walking by noticed smoke and flames, authorities said.

Fire crews were at the scene for more than six hours. The damage was contained to the theater, authorities said.

