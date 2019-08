DANVILLE, Va. - Heavy fire that engulfed a house in Danville is under control now.

A two-story house on Farrar Street was on fire earlier Monday evening, according to the Danville Fire Department.

First responders arrived on the scene around 7 p.m., and the fire was under control within 45 minutes, according to the Danville Fire Department.

