First-ever Martinsville, Henry County emergency services parade to be held Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A parade is being held this weekend to help you get to know some local first responders.

It starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and will feature Martinsville and Henry County firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

They'll drive their emergency vehicles from Stanleytown Elementary School down Highway 220 and Virginia Avenue to Martinsville Speedway.

At the speedway, you can talk to the first responders and take a look at their vehicles.

"We think it's important to have the community come out and interact with our fire and rescue people so they know what's there and what's going to come to them in the time of need," Ridgeway Rescue Squad Capt. Travis Pruitt said. "There have been some counties around us that have done something similar, so we're going to give it a try and see what happens."

The hope is to make the parade an annual event.

