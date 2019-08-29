God's Pit Crew keeps close eye on Hurricane Dorian

DANVILLE, Va. - With Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall in Florida in the next few days, God's Pit Crew is preparing to respond.

The Danville nonprofit is staying in touch with contacts in Florida and monitoring the storm.

Supplies in the organization's warehouse are also being inventoried.

The organization has about 4,700 disaster relief kits ready to go.

"They will run out very quickly if this thing is what they say it potentially could be. We have some other supplies available to go. We are pretty low on bottled water right now," God's Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson said.

