'It sounded like thunder': Snowstorm brings trees down on Danville house

DANVILLE, Va. - At least one Danville family will have some work to do after the snowstorm is over.

Two trees fell on the house at 103 Southland Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The family who lives in the house was inside when the trees came crashing down.

One tree came down on each side of the house.

Shortly after firefighters arrived at the house Sunday afternoon, they began cutting up the tree that had pulled down power lines and broken a window on the side of the house.

The other tree smashed what appeared to be a screened-in porch over the garage.

The house was without power Sunday afternoon, but it was not so badly damaged that the family could not stay there.

"It sounded like thunder, basically," homeowner Earl Poteat said. "We could hear it on both sides. We were in the living room watching TV. My son and I had just come in. We were out here playing with our dog in the back."

The trees damaged a utility pole, leaving 915 Danville Utilities customers without power.

In an email shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Danville's public information officer said repairing the pole "could take a couple of hours."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.