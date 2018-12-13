Latest farm bill could be big boost to Virginia farmers

WASHINGTON - Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine says the bipartisan farm bill passed by Congress Wednesday could be a big boost to Virginia farmers.

The bill would allow farmers to grow and sell hemp as a cash crop.

Hemp is a plant similar to marijuana but only has trace amounts of THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets you high.

Advocates say hemp could be used to make thousands of commercial products, including textiles and construction materials.

Currently, commercial hemp production is illegal in the United States.

"I think Virginia is well suited to be a good producer," Kaine said. "(Farmers) just see this as one additional asset that they could have to maintain their farms in family status and produce and make a good living."

As of Thursday, the bill was waiting to be signed by President Trump.

