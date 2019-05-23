Litehouse Inc. buys Sky Valley Foods, plans to create 160 jobs in Danville

iStock/RBFried

DANVILLE, Va. - A food company is creating dozens of jobs in Danville.

Litehouse Inc. is investing $46 million to acquire and expand Sky Valley Foods, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday. This will be its first East Coast plant.

The company says it will keep the Sky Valley Foods employees and will create an additional 160 jobs over the next five years.

Litehouse Inc. makes salad dressings, dips, cheese, freeze-dried herbs, and other food products. It's 100 percent employee-owned.

Virginia successfully competed with Utah and South Carolina for the project.



