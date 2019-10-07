Man dead after he was hit by car while lying in Halifax County road

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while lying in the road in Halifax County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Clover Road 7:50 p.m., less than a mile south of Cosby Road.

A 2005 Chevy Malibu was going east on Clover Road when it hit a man, 73-year-old Josh Mitchell, lying in the roadway, according to police. Authorities say the driver of the Malibu, a 60-year-old Gladys woman, left the scene, but came back shortly after and was questioned by state police.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the Malibu.

The crash remains under investigation.

