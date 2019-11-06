Martinsville winter warming center forced to close

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A winter warming center in Martinsville is shut for the foreseeable future due to a lack of volunteers and space.

The Community Fellowship church and other congregations in the area partnered to open the center at the Salvation Army five years ago.

However, this year, they need someone to lead the program, a new location and volunteers, especially those who can work overnight.

One warming center organizer, Michael Harrison, the lead pastor at The Community Fellowship, said they are still determined to somehow open this winter to help those in need.

"These folks are people. Blood and skin just like you and I. Red, yellow, black and white," Harrison said. "And when we give them an opportunity to get warm, we give them an opportunity to know there's still hope in life."

In the past, anywhere from three to 10 people stayed at the center on freezing nights. If you would like to help, contact The Community Fellowship.

