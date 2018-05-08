Mild winter causing snakes to be more active

DANVILLE, Va. - Seeing a snake along the Riverwalk Trail in Danville is not uncommon.

"I've seen quite a few because I've been walking out here for about 15 years now," Danville resident Edd Allen said.

Husband and wife Edd and Sandra Allen say they're always on the lookout for snakes and try to stay away if they see one.

"I'm vigilant, very vigilant, while I'm out here on this trail," Sandra said.

"The only time a snake bothers me is when it's laying somewhere, like over on the side here, not moving. As long as it's moving, it's alright with me," Edd said.

Virginia Wildlife Management & Control owner Richard Perry says the company's 24-hour snake reporting hotline received over 75 pictures and reports of snakes last Friday.

"Because we had such a mild winter this year, the snakes never really went into a full hibernated state for the length that they usually do," Perry said.

The snake reporting hotline allows people to get snakes identified.

"They can take a picture of it and send it to that number, 804-617-7086, and we will immediately identify the snake for them to let them know whether it's a venomous or non-venomous snake," Perry said.

He said venomous snakes usually have a triangular-shaped head and their pupils are slits like a cat's.

Non-venomous snakes usually have round heads and round pupils.

If you get bit, call 911 or have someone drive you to a hospital if there is one nearby.

