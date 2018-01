PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - The car of a missing Henry County man has been found in Patrick County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Phillip Lilly, 62, was reported missing on Dec. 29.

His car was found Tuesday over the cliff at Lover's Leap, with no sign of Lilly.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.