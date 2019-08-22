More than 1,000 left without power in Danville due to severe weather

DANVILLE, Va. - More than 1,000 people are without power in Danville after the area was hit with severe weather.

According to Danville Utilities, 1,056 people are without power in the Westover area of the city.

Trees and power lines are down and houses are damaged in the area, according to the Danville Fire Department. Streets impacted include Blaid Loop Road, Hayes Court, Shumate Street and Shady Lane.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

