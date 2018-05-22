Pittsylvania County high school cheerleader dies in accident

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Pittsylvania County high school senior has died after falling out of a moving vehicle, just days before she was set to graduate.

North Carolina State Police said Tunstall High School student Brandi Beckelheimer, 18, was in an SUV with four other teenagers driving home from Hyco Lake in North Carolina on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. They said Beckelheimer was hanging out of the front passenger window when she fell out and onto the pavement.

Alcohol was involved in the accident, according to state police. Investigators have drawn blood from Beckelheimer to determine if she had been drinking.

The driver is 17 and had alcohol in his system, according to state police. Charging are pending against the driver.

State police say not everyone in the vehicle had been drinking.

Beckelheimer was a cheerleader at the school. The Facebook page for Tunstall High School Cheerleading expresses grief over the loss of their teammate.

We're working to get more details confirmed. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.