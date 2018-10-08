Pittsylvania County man to run around world to raise money for cancer

DANVILLE, Va. - Pittsylvania County resident Steve Scott is a man on a mission.

"I'll be actually running seven marathons (on) seven continents in seven days," Scott said.

He'll run the marathons in January 2020.

Right now, he's preparing for his training.

"It'll probably be at least a year training," Scott said. "I'll hopefully be working it up to where I'll be running at least 100 to 120 miles a week."

Danville firefighter and athletic trainer Trey Belcher will be training him.

"We'll be doing a lot of single leg work, getting a lot of core work in," Belcher explained.

Scott will also be working with a nutritionist.

"To get his nutrition dialed in and help him with recovery so he can get healthy as quickly as possible to get back on the road the next day," Belcher explained.

Scott's goal is to raise $100,000 for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association.

"For me to be able to raise that kind of money to give back to the community to help a young lady or to help numerous people would just be overwhelming," said Scott.

His mother is a cancer survivor.

He was also inspired by Belcher's wife and local cancer survivor Jenna Belcher after they ran into each other earlier this year and started talking about Scott's run at the Boston Marathon in April.

"I just told her, I said, 'You know, what you've been through. I know I can do what I need to do," Scott said.

"I'm very inspired by Steve. I'm very honored that he even thought to do this," Jenna said. "When we ran into each other on Main Street, I could just feel his heart beat. I could just tell it was something he really wanted to do."

When Jenna was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, her doctor told her beating cancer would be like running a marathon.

Having beaten cancer, she now plans to actually run a marathon.

"I knew God gave me cancer for a reason and it wasn't just for me to go through a course of treatment and be done, it was for me to use it to help other people," Jenna said.

Her goal is to train alongside Scott and run the last of his seven marathons with him in 2020.

"I'm very emotional already just thinking about it," Belcher said. "I'm just going to be thinking, 'If I can beat cancer, I can run 26.2 miles."

To follow Scott's journey or to donate, visit www.runaroundtheworldforacure.com.

