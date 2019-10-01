‘Religious motivation' investigated in Pittsylvania County triple murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - (AP) — The Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher may have operated under some kind of "religious motivation."

That's according to a search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County. The Danville Register and Bee reported Friday that police cited the religious aspect while seeking access to Matthew Bernard's cellphones.

Police said the 18-year-old possibly kept an audio diary on his phone that includes his "visions" and things he had "heard from God."

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bernard is charged with first-degree murder.

