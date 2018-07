DANVILLE, Va. - Firefighters responded to 614 Franklin Street to find heavy smoke coming from all sides of a home. They extinguished the first in 10 minutes, but the occupants were unable to return.

There were no injuries reported.

The Danville Fire Department officials say the residents are staying with family until further notice. They are still investigating a cause, but it does appear to be accidental.

