Revitalization of Danville's River District continues with Durham Hosiery building

DANVILLE, Va. - A historic Danville building is getting a new life.

In a couple of months, work will begin to turn the Durham Hosiery building in the 500 block of Lynn Street into a mixed-use building.

This follows the ongoing work to renovate the buildings in the 500 block of Craghead Street.

There will be about 30,000 square feet of space in the hosiery building for offices and restaurants.

The remaining space will be turned into 40 one, two and three bedroom residential units.

"Our goal is to bring critical mass back into the district. How do you do that? First, by attracting residents to live within the district so they'll be here in the evening hours, which encourages existing retail and restaurants to stay open later in the evenings and on weekends," Danville assistant economic development director Corrie Bobe said.

"We're also focused on bringing in office users and larger employers to help fill the spaces during the day," Bobe continued.

Work is expected to be completed in May 2019.

