Roads clear after crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County leaves several people injured

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A crash in Pittsylvania County left several people injured Thursday, according to Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.

The crash happened on Route 29 north, a half mile north of Tightsqueeze, at the southernmost Chatham exit ramp.

The two-vehicle crash involved a passenger vehicle and what Slemp described as an armored car.

The road was closed for about two hours but is back open now.

Slemp said he did not yet know what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

