Shooting death of Danville teen was gang-related, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police continue to search for the people responsible for shooting and killing 17-year-old Hakeem King Sunday afternoon.

While police have not yet released the 17-year-old's name, the boy's stepfather identified him to 10 News.

Police are investigating the shooting as a gang-related incident, according to Lt. Richard Chivvis with the Danville Police Department.

On Sunday, a car carrying several people pulled up near King and multiple people in the car fired 10 to 15 times, killing King before driving away, according to Chivvis. At this time, there's no description of the shooters or their vehicle.

It's believed by police that King was the target of the gunfire.

"The facts that we have. That victim was out there. He was not, no indication that he was involved in any criminal activity when he was shot, alright. There's individuals that pulled up, they shot him. So regardless of his involvement, he is a victim of a homicide and we're working it as that. He is a victim of a homicide and justice deserves to be brought for him and his family," said Chivvis.

Chivvis said the victim was known to law enforcement agencies from previous incidents and interactions.

The gang-related aspect of this death is a parallel investigation to the homicide investigation.

After the deadly shooting, police say there was another call regarding shots fired on Juless Street.

Chivvis said that no one was hurt by the gunfire, but police are investigating that as a retaliation shooting.

In connection with that shooting, police are searching for 19-year-old Obryan Daquan King. He's wanted on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police do not believe Obryan King is a suspect in Hakeem King's death.

