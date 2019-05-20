South Boston growth continues to receive state, national recognition

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - South Boston is continuing to receive state and national recognition for its growth.

The town has just been designated as a Main Street Community for the 10th year in a row.

Having the designation at the state and national level allows the town to apply for state and federal grants that are only available to Main Street Communities.

"We just feel that our accreditation through Virginia Main Street and all of the opportunities they afford us are great. So we're happy to do that. We get a feasibility study for the new brewery coming, which is conveniently downtown, so that's going to be exciting. So a lot of great things that we're able to do," Destination Downtown South Boston Board Vice President Brandee Lloyd said.

For more information about the national Main Street program, click here. To learn more about the Virginia Main Street program, click here.

