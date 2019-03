DANVILLE, Va. - A 17-year-old boy was killed on Sunday during a shooting in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at the 700 block of Arnett Boulevard near Glendale Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

