Two suspects taken into custody after Sunday night's shooting in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - UPDATE

Police have arrested two suspects in connection to Sunday night's shooting on Easley Street in South Boston.

On Thursday authorities obtained warrants for 18-year-old Allen Johnson of South Boston and petitions for a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Johnson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police issued petitions for the 17-year-old for the same charges.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the South Boston Police Department spotted Johnson in the Vaughan Street area of South Boston.

Johnson ran and a K-9 from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist with the search for Johnson.

Authorities found both suspects in the woods near Ash Avenue after about 20 minutes.

Police took both suspects into custody without incident.

Johnson was transported to the Halifax County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

The 17-year-old was transported to W.W. Moore Detention Center in Danville.

ORIGINAL STORY

First responders flew a 41-year-old woman to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting.

The South Boston Police Department says officers arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Easley Street around 7:50 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in her leg.

She was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.

After getting a description of the suspect's car, officers found a vehicle matching the description in the 1800 block of Vaughan Street.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicles on Vaughan Street.

They found evidence and several guns, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities have not arrested anyone yet and the case is still under investigation, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4271 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

