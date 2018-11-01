UK company to open first U.S. facility in Danville, creating 49 new jobs

DANVILLE, Va. - A new manufacturing facility is coming to Southside.

The Harlow Group will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Danville-Pittsylvania County.

The $8 million investment will create 49 jobs over the course of five years.

The facility will be located in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Cyber Park. In addition to the manufacturing facility, Harlow Group will also establish a U.S. Training Center of Excellence at the facility.

The Tobacco Commission is supporting this project with a $315,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant and a $630,000 TROF loan.

“After a two-year process looking at a number of alternative possibilities to expand into the U.S., we are delighted to finally conclude our decision to invest in Danville, Virginia. Virginians have been amongst the most welcoming and friendly people and their appetite to make things work and overcome obstacles is second to none,” said Harlow Group CEO and founder Alan Pearce.

“With its pipeline of skilled talent and unmatched infrastructure, Southern Virginia has once again attracted a leading international manufacturer, and we are thrilled to welcome Harlow Group to this region’s impressive corporate roster,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “By locating its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, the company will add 49 new jobs to an existing manufacturing labor force of nearly 18,000. Southern Virginia maintains a legacy of success in this industry, and we are confident that Harlow Group will flourish from its new home in the region.”

The Harlow Group is a market-leading provider of precision sheet metalwork, fabrications and assemblies. Established in 1975 and based in the United Kingdom, the company has grown in size and experience. Supplying some of the best-known names in the world, the Harlow Group works with a broad range of sectors, including aerospace, automotive, consumer and industrial electronics, marine, medical, retail, vending, telecommunications and energy.

