Virginia SCLC to tour state in response to Gov. Northam blackface scandal

DANVILLE, Va. - The Virginia Southern Christian Leadership Conference is going on a tour across the commonwealth.

The organization's president, Rev. William Keen, held a news conference Monday to announce the plan in response to the ongoing blackface scandal surrounding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Keen said the SCLC believes more needs to be done to investigate the controversial picture appearing on Northam's medical yearbook page.

As 10 News reported last week, attorneys still can't determine who's in the 35-year-old image.

"We will be going across the state to address this matter with all of the leaders that he has met with that we are possibly able to meet with," Keen said.

One of the first few stops the group plans to make is at White Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Lynchburg.

