Wine by the River Festival in need of support

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Festival organizers are asking for the public's help to support a local school district.

The Wine by the River festival will be held Oct. 12 at the Smith River Sports Complex in Henry County.

This year, the proceeds will go to Henry County Public Schools.

There will be music, food and craft beer.

This is the fifth year for the festival, but organizer Tanya Martin says a lot of people still don’t know about it.

“It’s been very beneficial in helping with donations, as well as items that the schools need, as well as other organizations,” Martin said.

The festival is hosted by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, a nonprofit created to honor local resident Matt Wade, who died unexpectedly in 2010.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.