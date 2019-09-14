Woman dead after early-morning crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a deadly crash in the 500th block of Kentuck Road at 8:10 Saturday.

Police say Mary McDonald, 24, was traveling south when her sedan crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Her car hit a tractor-trailer traveling in the northbound lane. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene at 8:20 a.m.

According to the Danville Police Department's Public Information Officer Lt. Richard Chivvis, "Investigators are working to determine what may have caused the sedan to leave its lane of travel. Based on the information we know at this time, neither speed nor alcohol appears to have been contributing factors."

There were no other injuries reported. The crash resulted in the closure of Kentuck between Halifax and Wilkerson roads for several hours. The roadway was cleared for travel by approximately 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 799-6510.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.