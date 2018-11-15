3 stolen cars, multiple business break-ins all part of man's alleged Galax late-night crime spree

GALAX, Va. - Police arrested the 26-year-old man who they say committed a slew of crimes beginning late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning in the Galax area.

Here's the timeline for what police say were the nighttime activities of William Bond, of White Plains, North Carolina.

Nov. 14 at 10:53 p.m.

The Galax Police Department received an alarm activation alert from Galax Pharmacy (967 E. Stuart Drive).

Officers, as well as deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Grayson County Sheriff's Office, arrived to find that the front doors had been broken out by a vehicle.

No property was taken, according to authorities.

While officers were processing the scene at Galax Pharmacy, police received a report that a white PT Cruiser had been stolen from Harmony Village Apartments (1151 Glendale Road).

Police suspect that car was being involved in the break-in at the pharmacy.

Galax officers notified agencies in the region to attempt to locate the PT Cruiser.

Nov. 15 at 12:29 a.m.

The alarm at Gardner’s Pawn Shop (113 W. Grayson Street) was activated. Officers arrived to find the front doors had been broken out using a vehicle and that property had been stolen from the business.

Nov. 15 at 12:52 a.m.

Carrol County Deputy Jeremiah Foutch found the stolen PT Cruiser parked at Northway Apartments.

Galax officers responded to process the vehicle for evidence.

Meanwhile

Capt. James Cox arrived at Glendale Apartments to investigate a suspicious person located in the parking lot.

Cox found Bond, who he said was attempting to hide behind a vehicle.

When confronted by Cox, Bond ran away.

Carroll Deputy David Wall and his K-9 Pike were in the area and saw Bond fleeing towards Glendale Road, according to the Galax Police Department.

Police said K-9 Pike apprehended Bond immediately when Bond refused to stop or comply with Wall’s commands.

Bond was found to be armed with two handguns and to have stolen property from Gardner’s Pawn Shop and Miller’s Bakery, located in Woodlawn, Virginia, in Carroll County

Carroll deputies responded to Miller’s and found that store had been burglarized.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that was found to have been stolen from a residence located on Fairway Drive in Galax was located at Glendale Apartments.

Upon contacting the owner, a 1993 Pontiac, which was found to have been stolen from Northway Apartments, was located at the Fairway Drive residence.

So if you're trying to keep up, Bond allegedly stole a PT Cruiser from Harmony Village Apartments, which he abandoned at Northway Apartments, where he stole a 1993 Pontiac and abandoned it at a home on Fairway Drive, where he stole a 2016 Chevy Silverado.

Bond faces the following charges in Galax:

Burglary and felony destruction of property of Galax Pharmacy

Burglary, felony destruction of property and grand larceny from Gardner’s Pawn Shop

Grand larceny of the PT Cruiser from Harmony Village Apartments

Grand larceny of the 1993 Pontiac from Northway Apartments

Grand larceny of the 2016 Chevrolet from Fairway Drive

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

In the news release about Bond's arrest, police also mentioned that they are also investigating the attempted burglary of First Citizens Bank (1099 E. Stuart Drive) and A New You Salon (101 Taylorwood Road), which occurred during the night, along with several vehicles which were broken into in the Glendale Road area.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.