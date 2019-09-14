Burn ban declared in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - Bland County officials announced Saturday that they're declaring a burn ban effective at 8 a.m., saying the situation is a local emergency.

They said the decision in response to the risk of fire stemming from the dry conditions.

A press release also said:

"In accordance with Section 44146.21 and 15.2-922.1 of the Code of Virginia and hereby establishes a ban on open-air burning for the County of Bland until further notice and put on alert the response and recovery programs of all applicable local, and inter-jurisdictional emergency operations plans should activation be warranted.

The ban on open-air burning applies to public and private property and will remain in effect until Bland County receives sufficient precipitation to reduce fire danger."



